Poland To Reopen Borders To EU Nationals From June 13

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Thu 11th June 2020 | 12:20 AM

Poland to Reopen Borders to EU Nationals From June 13

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th June, 2020) Poland will lift coronavirus-related entry restrictions for EU citizens on Saturday and allow international air travel from June 16, the prime minister announced Wednesday.

"We have made a decision on border curbs, Starting June 13, we will open our borders with the European Union," Mateusz Morawiecki told reporters.

The minister said that citizens from other countries would have to wait. Germany and Austria plan to start reopening next week after the spread of the virus in Europe slowed down.

