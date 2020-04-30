UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Poland To Reopen Hotels, Shopping Malls In Bid To Reboot Economy

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Thu 30th April 2020 | 12:43 AM

Poland to reopen hotels, shopping malls in bid to reboot economy

Poland will reopen hotels, shopping centres and childcare facilities next week, the prime minister said Wednesday, outlining steps to ease the heavy toll the coronavirus lockdown is taking on the country's once vibrant economy

Warsaw, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2020 ) :Poland will reopen hotels, shopping centres and childcare facilities next week, the prime minister said Wednesday, outlining steps to ease the heavy toll the coronavirus lockdown is taking on the country's once vibrant economy.

Hotels, malls and some museums will reopen on May 4, while childcare facilities will resume work two days later, Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said in Warsaw.

Wearing masks outdoors and social distancing would still be mandatory, he added, appealing for "social discipline" on the "bumpy road to flattening the curve" of infection and death.

"We're opening up the economy significantly, but we're not loosening safety rules by an inch," Morawiecki said, adding that stores would continue to allow only one person per 15 square meters (yards).

"We can't be irresponsible, I ask you to maintain social discipline," he said.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Road Warsaw Poland May Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Footballers, referees volunteering in SEHA COVID-1 ..

31 minutes ago

Recoveries rise to 2,329, 549 people test positive ..

2 hours ago

ADGM announces further incentives to support busin ..

2 hours ago

TAQA shareholders approve transaction to accelerat ..

2 hours ago

UAE joins call for green recovery from COVID-19 at ..

3 hours ago

UAE sends medical aid to the Philippines in fight ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.