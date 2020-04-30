Poland to reopen hotels, shopping malls in bid to reboot economy

Poland will reopen hotels, shopping centres and childcare facilities next week, the prime minister said Wednesday, outlining steps to ease the heavy toll the coronavirus lockdown is taking on the country's once vibrant economy

Warsaw, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2020 ) :Poland will reopen hotels, shopping centres and childcare facilities next week, the prime minister said Wednesday, outlining steps to ease the heavy toll the coronavirus lockdown is taking on the country's once vibrant economy.

Hotels, malls and some museums will reopen on May 4, while childcare facilities will resume work two days later, Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said in Warsaw.

Wearing masks outdoors and social distancing would still be mandatory, he added, appealing for "social discipline" on the "bumpy road to flattening the curve" of infection and death.

"We're opening up the economy significantly, but we're not loosening safety rules by an inch," Morawiecki said, adding that stores would continue to allow only one person per 15 square meters (yards).

"We can't be irresponsible, I ask you to maintain social discipline," he said.