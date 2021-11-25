Poland to Reopen Temporary COVID-19 Hospital at Warsaw Stadium - Health Minister

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th November, 2021) Poland will reopen a temporary hospital for COVID-19 patients at Narodowy Stadium in Warsaw within several days due to increase in new cases, Health Minister Adam Niedzielski said on Wednesday.

A temporary hospital was operating at the PGE Narodowy during the previous wave of the pandemic and was closed in spring when the number of cases in Poland began to decline.

"Regarding the hospital at the Narodowy Stadium, the preparations for its opening have been going on for some time. We got the signal for its launch more than two days ago.

I do not know if it is ready to be launched tomorrow, but it is a matter of days," Niedzielski told reporters.

The main roadblock to the hospital's reopening is not the stadium infrastructure but the "search for personnel," he noted.

"This is what will determine the date of the launch," the minister said.

Poland has registered a sharp increase in the number of new COVID-19 cases in recent days. In the past 24 hours, the country has reported the biggest daily increase since April, with 28,380 infected.