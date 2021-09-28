UrduPoint.com

Poland To Request EU Funding For Guarding Border With Belarus - Interior Ministry

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 9 hours ago Tue 28th September 2021 | 01:02 AM

Poland to Request EU Funding for Guarding Border With Belarus - Interior Ministry

Poland will turn to the European Union for funding to reinforce the border with Belarus amid the ongoing migrant crisis, Maciej Wasik, the Polish deputy minister of the interior and administration, said on Monday

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th September, 2021) Poland will turn to the European Union for funding to reinforce the border with Belarus amid the ongoing migrant crisis, Maciej Wasik, the Polish deputy minister of the interior and administration, said on Monday.

"Of course, we are analyzing this issue and will certainly make a statement concerning the funding. In my personal opinion, at first glance, it should be around 500,000 Euros ($585,000) a day," Wasik told a question session in parliament.

In recent months, Latvia, Lithuania, and Poland have reported an influx of undocumented migrants trying to cross into the EU from Belarus and accused Minsk of facilitating illegal migration in order destabilize the bloc in retaliation for sweeping sanctions.

Poland declared a state of emergency due to the surge of migrants, set to expire on October 2. It can be extended by presidential order and polls show that a majority of Polish citizens support the decision.

Since the beginning of August, Poland has reportedly registered 9,400 attempts at illegal border crossing from Belarus, having blocked 8,200 of those. About 1,200 illegal migrants were detained and placed in special holding centers.

Related Topics

Parliament European Union Minsk Belarus Poland Lithuania Latvia August October Border From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 September 202 ..

9 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 28th September 202 ..

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 28th September 2021

1 hour ago
 Sharjah generated 5.4 billion kilowatt-hours in H1 ..

Sharjah generated 5.4 billion kilowatt-hours in H1: SEWA

8 hours ago
 World Tourism Day 2021: Inclusive Growth at the ce ..

World Tourism Day 2021: Inclusive Growth at the centre of tourism’s restart

9 hours ago
 Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi honours winners of 8th ..

Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi honours winners of 8th edition of Sharjah Government ..

9 hours ago
 Dubai government employees will be granted 6-day p ..

Dubai government employees will be granted 6-day paid leave to enable them and t ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.