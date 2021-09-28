Poland to Request EU Funding for Guarding Border With Belarus - Interior Ministry

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th September, 2021) Poland will turn to the European Union for funding to reinforce the border with Belarus amid the ongoing migrant crisis, Maciej Wasik, the Polish deputy minister of the interior and administration, said on Monday.

"Of course, we are analyzing this issue and will certainly make a statement concerning the funding. In my personal opinion, at first glance, it should be around 500,000 Euros ($585,000) a day," Wasik told a question session in parliament.

In recent months, Latvia, Lithuania, and Poland have reported an influx of undocumented migrants trying to cross into the EU from Belarus and accused Minsk of facilitating illegal migration in order destabilize the bloc in retaliation for sweeping sanctions.

Poland declared a state of emergency due to the surge of migrants, set to expire on October 2. It can be extended by presidential order and polls show that a majority of Polish citizens support the decision.

Since the beginning of August, Poland has reportedly registered 9,400 attempts at illegal border crossing from Belarus, having blocked 8,200 of those. About 1,200 illegal migrants were detained and placed in special holding centers.