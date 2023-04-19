Poland to Resume Grain Transit From Ukraine on Thursday Night - Ministry

Poland will resume the transit of Ukraine's agricultural products on Thursday night, the Ministry of Economic Development and Technology said on Wednesday

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th April, 2023) Poland will resume the transit of Ukraine's agricultural products on Thursday night, the Ministry of Economic Development and Technology said on Wednesday.

"The transit will be resumed on April 21, 2023, at midnight, namely at night from Thursday to Friday," the ministry said, as quoted by Polish news agency PAP.

The ban on food imports from Ukraine imposed on Saturday will be revised before the resumption of the transit, the ministry also said, adding that the sides are currently carrying out talks.

The new rules will forbid offloading Ukraine's products in Poland, the ministry added.

On Saturday, Poland and Hungary said they were banning imports of Ukrainian agricultural products until June 30, citing the need to protect domestic farmers from the uncontrolled influx of cheap grain from Ukraine. On Monday, Slovakia followed suit. On Wednesday, the government of Bulgaria announced a temporary ban on food imports from Ukraine, except for goods in transit.