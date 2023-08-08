Open Menu

Poland To Resume Oil Transportation To Germany Via Druzhba Pipeline

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th August, 2023) Poland is planning to resume oil transportation to Germany via the Druzhba pipeline that connects Russia to Europe on Tuesday after a leak was detected at one of the pipeline's strings in central Poland.

On Sunday, Poland's Druzhba operator PERN said that one of the pipeline's strings was shut down due to the leak, while the second string was operating normally, with no damage to the health and lives of local residents reported.

Druzhba is one of the world's biggest oil pipelines and has a capacity of carrying 2 million barrels of oil per day. The total capacity of the Western section of both lines that transport oil from central Poland to Germany stands at 27 million tonnes of crude oil per year.

