Poland To Send 13,000 Troops To NATO's Anakonda 2023 Drills - Permanent Delegation

Umer Jamshaid Published April 17, 2023 | 09:47 PM

A contingent of 13,000 Polish troops are preparing to take part in Poland's flagship Anakonda 2023 drills alongside other NATO countries and allies, Warsaw's mission to the military alliance said on Monday

"Preparations for #Anakonda 2023 exercise and movement of troops are in full swing in Poland. 13.000 Polish soldiers together with Allies and partners will be testing their readiness and interoperability on the eastern flank of NATO," the mission said on Twitter.

Anakonda is a Polish-led military exercise focused on training and integrating Poland's national armed forces into NATO's allied military structures.

