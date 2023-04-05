Poland to Send 14 MiG-29 Jets to Ukraine, Keeping Units Upgraded to NATO Standards - Duda

(@FahadShabbir)

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th April, 2023) Poland will transfer only 14 MiG-29 fighter jets to Ukraine, while keeping units upgraded to NATO standards, Polish President Andrzej Duda said on Wednesday.

Poland has already sent eight MiG-29 jets to Ukraine.

"We are ready ...

to transfer six more, which are currently being prepared. We expect to transfer them in the near future. At the same time, we still have at our disposal MiGs that have been upgraded and brought to NATO standards. We will still need these MiGs," Duda said following a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.