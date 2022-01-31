UrduPoint.com

Poland To Send Defensive Weapons To Ukraine - National Security Bureau

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 31, 2022 | 04:59 PM

Poland decided to provide Ukraine with defensive weapons, Pawel Soloch, the head of the Polish National Security Bureau, told reporters on Monday

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st January, 2022) Poland decided to provide Ukraine with defensive weapons, Pawel Soloch, the head of the Polish National Security Bureau, told reporters on Monday.

"A decision was made to transfer defensive weapons to Ukraine," Soloch said.

He explained that he was talking about "several tens of thousands" of weapons, without specifying which weapons would be sent to Ukraine.

>