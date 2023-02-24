Poland to Send Leopard Tanks to Ukraine Friday, Morawiecki to Announce in Kiev - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2023) Poland intends to send the first 14 Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine on Friday, with Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki making the relevant announcement during his visit to Kiev, Bloomberg reported, citing a Polish official.

In January, the Polish leadership announced that it was ready to transfer up to 14 Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine as part of the international coalition.