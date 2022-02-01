UrduPoint.com

Poland To Send To Ukraine Shells For Air Defense Systems - National Security Bureau Head

Sumaira FH Published February 01, 2022 | 01:33 PM

Poland to Send to Ukraine Shells for Air Defense Systems - National Security Bureau Head

Poland will transfer to Ukraine shells for air defense systems, Pawel Soloch, the head of the Polish National Security Bureau, said on Tuesday

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st February, 2022) Poland will transfer to Ukraine shells for air defense systems, Pawel Soloch, the head of the Polish National Security Bureau, said on Tuesday.

On Monday, the official said that Warsaw decided to provide Ukraine with defensive weapons, without specifying what weapons would be sent.

"I would not like to talk about any specification now. For example, there will be shells for air defense systems," Soloch told the Polsat broadcaster.

Polish newspaper Rzeczpospolita reported on Monday, citing the Ukrainian defense ministry, that Warsaw had offered Ukraine military assistance at no costs amid rising tensions over alleged Russian plans of invasion.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Warsaw Poland

Recent Stories

Senate told legal aid, justice authority establish ..

Senate told legal aid, justice authority established to provide help to poor

48 minutes ago
 Minsk Says Nothing Threatens Diplomats From US, Ot ..

Minsk Says Nothing Threatens Diplomats From US, Other Nations in Belarus

4 minutes ago
 ISNET announces award program for best practices i ..

ISNET announces award program for best practices in Space Science and Technology ..

4 minutes ago
 Senate dedicates Friday for Kashmir debate, to hol ..

Senate dedicates Friday for Kashmir debate, to hold one-sitting in Muzaffarabad ..

4 minutes ago
 Pakistan, Uzbekistan agree to further strengthen b ..

Pakistan, Uzbekistan agree to further strengthen bilateral ties

56 minutes ago
 China's new household photovoltaic capacity more t ..

China's new household photovoltaic capacity more than doubles in 2021

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>