Poland to Sent to Ukraine Shells for Air Defense Systems - National Security Bureau Head

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st February, 2022) Poland will transfer to Ukraine shells for air defense systems, Pawel Soloch, the head of the Polish National Security Bureau, said on Tuesday.

On Monday, the official said that Warsaw decided to provide Ukraine with defensive weapons, without specifying what weapons would be sent.

"I would not like to talk about any specification now. For example, there will be shells for air defense systems," Soloch told the Polsat broadcaster.