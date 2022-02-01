UrduPoint.com

Poland To Sent To Ukraine Shells For Air Defense Systems - National Security Bureau Head

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 01, 2022 | 01:36 PM

Poland will transfer to Ukraine shells for air defense systems, Pawel Soloch, the head of the Polish National Security Bureau, said on Tuesday

On Monday, the official said that Warsaw decided to provide Ukraine with defensive weapons, without specifying what weapons would be sent.

"I would not like to talk about any specification now. For example, there will be shells for air defense systems," Soloch told the Polsat broadcaster.

