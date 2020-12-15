UrduPoint.com
Poland To Set Up Fund To Cover Adverse Effects Caused By COVID-19 Vaccines - Chancellery

Poland will establish a fund to provide compensations for adverse effects caused by the COVID-19 vaccination, the head of the Polish Prime Minister's Chancellery, Michal Dworczyk said on Tuesday

Earlier in the day, Poland's Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said that the government has approved the national vaccination program.

"The compensation fund for the people who face adverse effects. We have set this decision out in our strategy," Dworczyk said, adding that the program contained information about "the purchased vaccines, logistics, organization of vaccination stations, appointments for inoculations.

According to Morawiecki, Poland will launch the COVID-19 vaccination in January.

"Today we can already say that we are joining the countries that will get down to the vaccination in January," Morawiecki said.

On December 8, Morawiecki said that Poland had ordered over 60 million doses of vaccines developed by six leading companies, including Pfizer/BioNTech, AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson.

According to John Hopkins University, the Czech Republic has confirmed 4,896 new cases of the coronavirus over the past 24 hours, with the total number of infections reaching 1,140,572.

