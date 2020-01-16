Poland to Sign F-35 Acquisition Deal by End of January - Defense Minister

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th January, 2020) Polish Defense Minister Mariusz Blaszczak said on Thursday that Warsaw and Washington had completed negotiations on the former's purchase of 32 US-made F-35 fighter jets and were expected to finalize the acquisition by the end of the month.

"In fact, we have completed negotiations; there are just minor procedural issues left. I am sure that this month, in January, we will sign the deal on the purchase of 32 F-35 jets with the United States," the minister told Polskie Radio station, adding that these jets were the most advanced in the world.

The US State Department approved the $6.5 billion sale back in September.