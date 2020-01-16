UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Poland To Sign F-35 Acquisition Deal By End Of January - Defense Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Thu 16th January 2020 | 06:32 PM

Poland to Sign F-35 Acquisition Deal by End of January - Defense Minister

Polish Defense Minister Mariusz Blaszczak said on Thursday that Warsaw and Washington had completed negotiations on the former's purchase of 32 US-made F-35 fighter jets and were expected to finalize the acquisition by the end of the month

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th January, 2020) Polish Defense Minister Mariusz Blaszczak said on Thursday that Warsaw and Washington had completed negotiations on the former's purchase of 32 US-made F-35 fighter jets and were expected to finalize the acquisition by the end of the month.

"In fact, we have completed negotiations; there are just minor procedural issues left. I am sure that this month, in January, we will sign the deal on the purchase of 32 F-35 jets with the United States," the minister told Polskie Radio station, adding that these jets were the most advanced in the world.

The US State Department approved the $6.5 billion sale back in September.

Related Topics

World Washington Sale Warsaw United States January September Billion

Recent Stories

PM Khan takes notice of Vawda’s action of showin ..

8 minutes ago

National economy&#039;s cash trades increase by AE ..

20 minutes ago

PML-Q is not happy with PTI

23 minutes ago

5th Begum Kulsum Saifullah Khan National Ranking T ..

42 minutes ago

GDA will remain strong ally with PTI: Jahangir Kha ..

42 minutes ago

Secret mission saves Australia's 'dinosaur trees' ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.