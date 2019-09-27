Poland to Spend About $50Mln Annually on Increased Presence of US Troops - Reports

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th September, 2019) Poland will need to spend $50 million each year to host the US military presence after Washington sends more servicemen to the European country under a new deal, the RMF FM broadcaster reported on Thursday, citing unofficial sources.

The United States and Poland recently signed a joint declaration on military cooperation, which confirmed that 1,000 more US troops would join the 4,500-strong contingent already stationed in Poland. The parties also agreed on locations where these troops would be deployed.

The bulk of the $50 million will be paid by the Polish Defense Ministry, the broadcaster said.

Expenses for the construction of new residential buildings, warehouses and hangar, are not included in that sum and are likely to amount to another $1 billion, according to the broadcaster's sources.