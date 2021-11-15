UrduPoint.com

Poland To Start Building Border Wall In December: Ministry

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 48 seconds ago Mon 15th November 2021 | 09:54 PM

Poland to start building border wall in December: ministry

Poland will start building a wall along its border with Belarus in December and complete the work in the first half of next year, the interior ministry said in a statement on Monday

Warsaw, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2021 ) :Poland will start building a wall along its border with Belarus in December and complete the work in the first half of next year, the interior ministry said in a statement on Monday.

"The undertaking which we must carry out is absolutely strategic and priority investment for security of the nation and its citizens," Interior Minister Mariusz Kaminski said.

The ministry said the contracts would be signed by December 15 and work on the border wall itself would begin later in the month, with builders working 24 hours a day on three shifts.

The wall will cost an estimated 353 million Euros ($407 million) and is planned to stretch 180 kilometres (112 miles) -- around half the total length of the Poland-Belarus border.

Parliament gave its go-ahead for the wall last month.

Thousands of migrants -- most from the middle East -- have crossed or tried to cross the Poland-Belarus border since the summer.

Poland has responded to the influx by sending thousands of soldiers to the border and implementing a state of emergency there, as well as hastily building a razor-wire fence.

