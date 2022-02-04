Poland to Start Delivering Arms to Ukraine Next Week - Prime Minister

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th February, 2022) Poland will start supplying arms to Ukraine next week, Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Friday.

"We are delivering defensive weapons to Ukraine. Several tens of thousands of artillery shells, we are also transferring mortars and grenade launchers. The first transport will leave our eastern border as early as next week," the prime minister told reporters.