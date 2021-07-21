UrduPoint.com
Poland To Start Dialogue With EU On Rule Of Law - Gov't

Faizan Hashmi 14 minutes ago Wed 21st July 2021 | 09:50 PM

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st July, 2021) Poland will negotiate the controversy surrounding its law on courts with the European Union, which sees the legislation as a threat to the independence of Polish judges, government spokesman Piotr Mueller said on Wednesday.

Poland has until August 16 to abolish the Disciplinary Chamber of the Supreme Court, as ordered by the EU court ” otherwise the European Commission has threatened to impose sanctions. On Wednesday, the Polish lower house asked Mueller if the cabinet is going to respond to Brussels' "ultimatum."

"I would not call it an ultimatum. Now we have a month to show our attitude to the documents, presented by the European Commission, so we will use this time to put forward the arguments that we have been voicing for a long time," the spokesman said, adding that "there are no grounds for penalty by the EU. We stress that we are embarking on a dialogue with the EU.

"

New legislative amendments may follow in Poland, since the ruling Law and Justice party wants to advance judicial reform, but there are no immediate details on plans to suspend the Supreme Disciplinary Chamber as yet, Mueller added.

Last February, Polish President Andrzej Duda signed a law amending the legislation on common courts and the Supreme Court in a way to empower politicians to fine and fire judges, including for criticizing the president. It has caused a backlash in Brussels, where the new law was taken as a threat to the rule of law in Poland in violation of EU democratic standards.

The European Commission has repeatedly warned the Polish government about its readiness to invoke Article 7 of the Lisbon Treaty, which would suspend Poland's membership rights in the European Union, such as voting in the European Council.

