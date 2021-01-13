UrduPoint.com
Poland To Start Mass COVID-19 Vaccination Campaign This Week

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Wed 13th January 2021 | 11:00 PM

The Polish government announced the start of a mass vaccination campaign against COVID-19 this week, Michal Dworczyk, the head of the prime minister's office, said, adding that senior citizens above the age of 80 will be able to register for it starting Friday

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th January, 2021) The Polish government announced the start of a mass vaccination campaign against COVID-19 this week, Michal Dworczyk, the head of the prime minister's office, said, adding that senior citizens above the age of 80 will be able to register for it starting Friday.

Poland started vaccinating citizens simultaneously with other European Union member states in late December. The country has already received over 1 million vaccine doses developed by Pfizer and Moderna and started administering shots to health workers first. According to Dworczyk, the country is entering "a key vaccination phase" this week, as it is launching the mass campaign.

"On January 15, we will open registration for people over 80 years old. Also from January 15, an application form for those who wish to get vaccinated will be available. On January 22, registration for people over 70 begins," the official said on Wednesday, adding that 4-6 million people from these age groups will get vaccinated.

In addition, Dworczyk mentioned that as of Wednesday, nearly 338,000 vaccine shots were administered in Poland. Overall, 50 cases of side effects were reported, and the majority of them were mild.

