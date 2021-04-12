UrduPoint.com
Poland To Start Receiving US-Made F-35 Fighter Jets In January 2026 - Official

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Mon 12th April 2021 | 07:47 PM

Poland's air forces expect to start receiving F-35 fighter jets from the United States in January 2026, Ireneusz Nowak, the second Tactical Air Wing commander, said on Monday

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th April, 2021) Poland's air forces expect to start receiving F-35 fighter jets from the United States in January 2026, Ireneusz Nowak, the second Tactical Air Wing commander, said on Monday.

Early this year, Warsaw signed a contract with Washington on the supply of 32 F-35 fighter jets, becoming the first user of the aircraft in the region.

According to Poland's military, the agreement cost some $4.6 billion.

"The 32nd Air Base [near the town of Lask in central Poland] will be the place that will host the first squadron of Polish F-35 aircraft. We plan for the first F-35 [jets] to land at this airfield in January 2026," Nowak told reporters.

According to the military, a group of Polish pilots has already been prepared to navigate the jets and the transition to F-35 will not cause any problems for them.

