UrduPoint.com

Poland To Strengthen Anti-COVID Measures Due To Growing Tally - Health Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 32 seconds ago Wed 20th October 2021 | 10:30 PM

Poland to Strengthen Anti-COVID Measures Due to Growing Tally - Health Minister

Polish authorities are preparing to enhance containment measures amid rising COVID cases, Polish Health Minister Adam Niedzielski stated on Wednesday

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th October, 2021) Polish authorities are preparing to enhance containment measures amid rising COVID cases, Polish Health Minister Adam Niedzielski stated on Wednesday.

Over the past 24 hours, laboratory tests have confirmed 5,559 coronavirus cases, which is the maximum for Poland since May 8.

"This situation does not fit our forecasts. The situation is becoming very serious. We see this not only in the rate of new infections, but also in the rate of hospitalizations," Niedzielski said, adding that the time has come to take tougher measures.

At the same time, Niedzielski noted that as of now the Polish authorities are not considering the possibility of imposing another lockdown in the country.

"There is no discussion about any lockdown yet," Niedzielski said, adding that the healthcare system is coping with the epidemic normally and there is enough patient capacity, equipment and medical staff for patients in hospitals, despite the increased volume of patients.

The total number of confirmed cases of infection in Poland since the start of the pandemic is 2,950,616.

Related Topics

Same Poland May Coronavirus

Recent Stories

FNC Speaker praises strong ties with Bahrain, laud ..

FNC Speaker praises strong ties with Bahrain, lauds shared interest in better wo ..

16 minutes ago
 China Represents Greatest Threat to US, Democratic ..

China Represents Greatest Threat to US, Democratic World - Nominee for Envoy to ..

32 seconds ago
 Former IRS Employee Charged With Tax Fraud - Justi ..

Former IRS Employee Charged With Tax Fraud - Justice Dept.

34 seconds ago
 Russia, China, Iran to work with Taliban towards ' ..

Russia, China, Iran to work with Taliban towards 'regional stability'

36 seconds ago
 Deputy Speaker asks special committee to present r ..

Deputy Speaker asks special committee to present report on FATA issues

4 minutes ago
 Two FC corps, two policemen embraced martyrdom in ..

Two FC corps, two policemen embraced martyrdom in IED blast at Bajaur

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.