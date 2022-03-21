Poland will raise the issue of possibly banning Belarusian and Russian trucks from entering the European Union at the bloc level during the European Council later this week, Polish government spokesman Piotr Muller said on Monday

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st March, 2022) Poland will raise the issue of possibly banning Belarusian and Russian trucks from entering the European Union at the bloc level during the European Council later this week, Polish government spokesman Piotr Muller said on Monday.

The European Council will meet in Brussels on Thursday and Friday.

"We are ready to cut off supplies of different kinds, but this is an exclusive competence of the EU. We will raise this issue at the European Council summit," Mueller said on the air of Polish broadcaster Polsat.

He further clarified that if Poland were to ban the transit of Russian and Belarusian trucks alone, nothing would prevent them from circumventing Poland and crossing into the EU through other countries, such as Lithuania and Latvia.

Truck traffic from Poland to Belarus and Russia is currently disrupted by a demonstration at the Kukuryki checkpoint, the Belarusian State Border Committee said on Friday.

According to local reports, a group of people in Poland has blocked the way of vehicles with Russian and Belarusian plates to Belarus as a show of support for Ukraine.

"According to the available information, a group of citizens continues to illegally block the operation of cargo vehicles going to Belarus and Russia at the Polish checkpoint of Kukuryki (Belarus's Kozlovichi). Since March 20, only 47 trucks have passed through the checkpoint from Poland to Belarus while its capacity is 1,200 trucks," the border committee said on Telegram.

There is a line of trucks tens of kilometers long at the checkpoint, but Poland is not making efforts to restore traffic, the Belarusian border service said. Over the weekend, the Polish authorities let in only 40% of the agreed limit of trucks, while the number of trucks awaiting passage to various EU countries from Belarus increased by 20%, according to the statement.