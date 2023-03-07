UrduPoint.com

Poland To Transfer Another 10 Leopard 2 Tanks To Kiev This Week - Defense Ministry

Umer Jamshaid Published March 07, 2023 | 05:30 PM

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th March, 2023) Poland will transfer another ten Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine this week, Polish Defense Minister Mariusz Blaszczak said on Tuesday.

"We have agreed with the (German Defense) Minister Pistorius that I will be responsible for creating a coalition of countries that have Leopard 2A4 tanks, and Minister Pistorius ” Leopard 2A6 tanks.

I made it so that such a coalition was created, 14 Polish tanks, four are already in Ukraine, the next 10 will be transferred to Ukraine this week," Blaszczak said.

