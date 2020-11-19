Poland to Try 2 People for Spying for China - Security Service

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th November, 2020) A Polish citizen and a Chinese national will face trial in the Warsaw District Court on charges of espionage on behalf of China, Spokesperson of Poland's Minister-Special Services Coordinator Stanislaw Zaryn said at a press conference on Wednesday.

"An indictment was filed to the District Court for the Capital City of Warsaw against Piotr D. and Weijing W. The suspects are accused of engagement in the intelligence activity of the People's Republic of China against the Republic of Poland," Zaryn said.

The spokesperson added that Piotr D. was the former agent of Poland's Internal Security Agency, while Weijing W. worked in a Chinese broadcasting company, and "both were engaged in espionage to the detriment of the Republic's interests."

According to Zaryn, Piotr D. was placed under police supervision and banned from leaving the country with a pledge of property. Weijing W. was detained. The suspects may be sentenced to up to 15 years of imprisonment.