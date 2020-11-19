UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Poland To Try 2 People For Spying For China - Security Service

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Thu 19th November 2020 | 01:40 AM

Poland to Try 2 People for Spying for China - Security Service

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th November, 2020) A Polish citizen and a Chinese national will face trial in the Warsaw District Court on charges of espionage on behalf of China, Spokesperson of Poland's Minister-Special Services Coordinator Stanislaw Zaryn said at a press conference on Wednesday.

"An indictment was filed to the District Court for the Capital City of Warsaw against Piotr D. and Weijing W. The suspects are accused of engagement in the intelligence activity of the People's Republic of China against the Republic of Poland," Zaryn said.

The spokesperson added that Piotr D. was the former agent of Poland's Internal Security Agency, while Weijing W. worked in a Chinese broadcasting company, and "both were engaged in espionage to the detriment of the Republic's interests."

According to Zaryn, Piotr D. was placed under police supervision and banned from leaving the country with a pledge of property. Weijing W. was detained. The suspects may be sentenced to up to 15 years of imprisonment.

Related Topics

Police China Company Warsaw Poland May From Court

Recent Stories

UAE bans visit visas, entry permits for Pakistanis

19 seconds ago

Pak-Afghan PTA to be finalized by end of January 2 ..

2 hours ago

Syrian ambassador hails UAE&#039;s hosting of nati ..

2 hours ago

Former US Army Green Beret pleads guilty to spying ..

2 hours ago

Bahrain urges Israel-Palestinian peace in historic ..

2 hours ago

Pak economy starts rapid recovery : State Bank of ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.