WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th July, 2023) Poland will unilaterally ban the import of grain from Ukraine if the European Commission does not extend it, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Wednesday.

In less than two months, on September 15, it is necessary to open the borders to grain from Ukraine again in accordance with the decision of the European Commission, the prime minister said following a meeting of agriculture ministers of countries bordering Ukraine.

"Either the European Commission agrees to develop a general regulation that will extend this ban, or we will do it ourselves. We will be firm, we will be decisive and we will definitely defend a Polish farmer," Morawiecki said.