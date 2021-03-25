Poland to Urge Lithuania, Latvia to Impose Joint Economic Sanctions on Belarus

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th March, 2021) Poland will advise Lithuania and Latvia to impose joint economic sanctions against Minsk over the recent events with the Union of Poles in Belarus (ZPB), Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Thursday.

"I will offer our Lithuanian and Latvian partners to impose certain restrictions in trade, so that the Belarusian authorities really feel that the fight against the Poles should affect our response ” not only with diplomatic steps, but also with specific economic steps," Morawiecki said at a press conference.

The prime minister called on the Belarusian authorities to "take a grip of themselves."

Earlier this week, ZPB leader Andzelika Borys was detained in Belarus and was later sentenced to 15 days in custody for violating rules related to organizing mass events.

Earlier in the day, the Prosecutor General's Office of Belarus opened a criminal case against Borys and several other individuals for deliberate actions aimed at inciting ethnic hatred and for rehabilitation of Nazism.

According to the Prosecutor General's Office, the individuals who have been presenting themselves as ZPB members have held several illegal mass events with the participation of minors in Grodno and other Belarusian cities, attracting minors to honor the participants of anti-Soviet gangs that acted during and after World War II, committing robberies and murders of the civilian population in Belarus.