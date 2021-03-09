Poland to Use Police Dogs to Detect People With COVID-19 at Airports - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th March, 2021) Poland is training law enforcement service dogs to detect people infected with COVID-19, the Polish Television reported on Tuesday.

The first group of dogs, together with guides, is already beginning an eight-week training to learn to detect infected people at airports, according to the report.

Scientists from the Wroclaw University are monitoring the training, which will use biomaterial taken from inoculated and cured people as well as ill and healthy people.

The first group of dogs reportedly includes the breeds of Labrador and English Cocker Spaniel.