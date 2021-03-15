Poland to Vaccinate All Interested Against COVID in Third Quarter of 2021 - Official

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th March, 2021) Poland hopes that by the third quarter of the year, all those wishing to get inoculated against COVID-19 will have had their shots, Michal Dworczyk, the Polish government's vaccination commissioner, said on Monday.

"I believe that by the third quarter, all Poles who want inoculation will undergo vaccination," Dworczyk told Polish radio station RMF FM.

The commissioner added that Poland preliminarily reserved much more vaccines than is needed to vaccinate the whole population.

"We have reserved 100 million doses. If the second quarter witnesses a significant boost, these 100 million vaccines will be enough to inoculate all Poles who express their desire to be vaccinated against COVID-19," Dworczyk said.

According to the official data, Poland has already received more than 5.3 million doses by Pfizer, Moderna and AstraZeneca. More than 1.6 million people have so far received 2 doses.