UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Poland To Vaccinate All Interested Against COVID In Third Quarter Of 2021 - Official

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Mon 15th March 2021 | 03:20 PM

Poland to Vaccinate All Interested Against COVID in Third Quarter of 2021 - Official

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th March, 2021) Poland hopes that by the third quarter of the year, all those wishing to get inoculated against COVID-19 will have had their shots, Michal Dworczyk, the Polish government's vaccination commissioner, said on Monday.

"I believe that by the third quarter, all Poles who want inoculation will undergo vaccination," Dworczyk told Polish radio station RMF FM.

The commissioner added that Poland preliminarily reserved much more vaccines than is needed to vaccinate the whole population.

"We have reserved 100 million doses. If the second quarter witnesses a significant boost, these 100 million vaccines will be enough to inoculate all Poles who express their desire to be vaccinated against COVID-19," Dworczyk said.

According to the official data, Poland has already received more than 5.3 million doses by Pfizer, Moderna and AstraZeneca. More than 1.6 million people have so far received 2 doses.

Related Topics

Poland All Government Million

Recent Stories

UAE announces 1,898 new COVID-19 cases, 2,438 reco ..

8 minutes ago

DLD bulletin reflects resilience, attractiveness o ..

8 minutes ago

South Korea to Start Inoculating People Over 75 in ..

15 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre’s scientific co ..

23 minutes ago

Fans barred from Tokyo Olympics torch relay start

15 minutes ago

OPEC daily basket price stood at $68.14 a barrel F ..

23 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.