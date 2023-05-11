UrduPoint.com

Poland Transfers 14 MiG-29 Fighter Jets To Ukraine - Permanent Mission To EU

Poland Transfers 14 MiG-29 Fighter Jets to Ukraine - Permanent Mission to EU

Poland has transferred 325 tanks and 14 MiG-29 fighter jets to Ukraine, Polish Permanent Representation to the European Union said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th May, 2023) Poland has transferred 325 tanks and 14 MiG-29 fighter jets to Ukraine, Polish Permanent Representation to the European Union said on Thursday.

"Out of the 575 tanks delivered to Ukraine so far, as many as 325 have been given by Poland ...In addition, of the 28 planes transferred to #Kyiv so far, Poland has sent as many as 14 MiG-29 fighters," the mission tweeted.

