Poland Transfers 18 Self-Propelled Howitzers To Ukraine - Reports

Muhammad Irfan Published May 29, 2022 | 07:20 PM

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th May, 2022) Poland has transferred 18 Krab self-propelled howitzers to Ukraine, Polish Radio reported on Sunday, citing a source in the government circles.

Ukraine now has at least 24 Western-made self-propelled howitzers, including the Krab howitzers, the radio said.

Last week, French President Emmanuel Macron said that France had begun deliveries of Caesar self-propelled howitzers to Ukraine.

The Krab howitzers have been in service with the Polish army for several years. The maximum firing range of a Krab howitzer is 40 kilometers (25 miles) with standard ammunition, with the fire rate of six rounds per minute.

Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine on February 24, after the breakaway Donetsk and Luhansk republics appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian forces.

