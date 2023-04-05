Poland Transfers Four More MiG-29 Fighters to Ukraine - President

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th April, 2023) Poland is transferring another four MiG-29 fighter jets to Ukraine, Polish President Andrzej Duda said on Wednesday.

On Monday, Marcin Przydacz, the head of the international policy bureau of the Polish president's office, said that Poland has handed over several MiG-29 fighter jets to Ukraine.

"Four MiG-29s from our reserves have already been transferred to Ukrainian air force. An additional 4 fighter jets are being handed over at the moment," Duda said after a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Warsaw.