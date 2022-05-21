UrduPoint.com

Poland Transfers Large Number Of Spare Parts, Weapons For MiG-29 To Ukraine - Reports

Umer Jamshaid Published May 21, 2022 | 10:31 PM

Poland has sent to Ukraine a large number of spare parts and weapons for MiG-29 fighter jets to help restore the country's air combat capabilities, Polish news portal Onet reported

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st May, 2022) Poland has sent to Ukraine a large number of spare parts and weapons for MiG-29 fighter jets to help restore the country's air combat capabilities, Polish news portal Onet reported.

Initially, the talks were focused on the transfer of MiG-29 fighter jets from Poland to Ukraine. However, an agreement at the NATO level was not reached.

According to Onet, instead of MiG-29 fighters, Poland handed over to Ukraine a large number of spare parts and weapons for these aircraft.

Due to these deliveries, Ukrainian aviation could restore combat capabilities of some of its aircraft, the report says.

On February 24, Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine after the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics requested help to defend them from intensifying attacks by Ukrainian troops. The Russian Defense Ministry said the special operation solely targets Ukraine's military infrastructure and aims to demilitarize and "de-Nazify" the country.

