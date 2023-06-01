UrduPoint.com

Poland Transfers Weapons, Ammunition To Moldova - Interior Ministry

Umer Jamshaid Published June 01, 2023 | 03:40 PM

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st June, 2023) Poland is delivering weapons and ammunition to Moldova with six transport planes, Interior Minister Mariusz Kaminski said on Thursday.

"Independent and sovereign Moldova, resisting attempts at internal destabilization, needs our support! Therefore, I decided to transfer weapons, ammunition and equipment with huge transport planes (2 Hercules and 4 Casa) from services subordinate to the Interior Ministry to the Moldovan police," Kaminski tweeted.

The minister meant that weapons and ammunition will be delivered to Moldova by two C-130E Hercules and four CASA C-295M aircraft.

