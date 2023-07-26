Poland Trawls River for Dead Fish Floating From Across Czech Border

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th July, 2023) Poland spanned a net across the Oder River on Wednesday after Pounds of dead fish floated downstream from the Czech side of the border, in what looks like a repeat of last summer's ecological disaster.

Jaroslaw Wieczorek, governor of the southwestern Silesia region, said on social media that some 250 kilograms (550 pounds) of fish was pulled dead out of the river, which runs from the Czech Republic across Poland to its border with Germany from where it empties into the Baltic Sea.

"In the village of Olza, firefighters have stretched a special barrier, which is designed to catch the dead fish," he said.

A hundred firefighters, water officials and volunteers have been picking dead fish washed ashore, while six boats have been trawling the crucial regional waterway, Wieczorek said.

Anna Moskwa, the Polish minister of climate and environment, said the government was in constant touch with the Czechs to coordinate response measures.

There is no clarity as to what is poisoning the fish, tons of which died under similar circumstances last year. Germany has been accusing Poland of inaction after the two countries agreed last year to avoid the repeat of August's mass fish die-off.