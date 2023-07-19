Open Menu

Poland Tried To 'Drastically' Inflate Cost Of Repairing German-Made Leopard Tanks - Source

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 19, 2023 | 06:30 PM

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th July, 2023) Germany has refused to set up a service center in Poland for the maintenance of German-made Leopard tanks handed over to Ukraine because Warsaw tried to drastically overestimate the cost of the work, a representative of the Polish industry told RIA Novosti on Wednesday.

In mid-June, Poland's ambassador to NATO, Tomasz Szatkowski, said that Warsaw and Berlin were planning to set up a repair center for German-made Leopard tanks in Poland. In July, German media reported that the country was pulling out of the project due to Warsaw's inflated expectations regarding maintenance payments.

"Everything was almost ready, preliminary documents were signed, German experts examined the technical base in Poland and were satisfied, but the parties did not agree on financial issues," the source said.

Warsaw showed "excessive appetite" regarding the payment for future repair work on Leopard tanks, the official added.

"Of course, carrying out any procedure on a tank has its own cost, which consists of various components. But it turned out that Poland wanted to receive much more for various operations than, for example, it costs in Germany to maintain and repair the same tanks," the source said.

The difference in cost ranged from two to five times, they added.

"Germany knows very well what costs what when it comes to its tanks and has decided to look for another place for the maintenance of Ukraine's Leopard tanks," the industry representative concluded.

In July, German magazine Der Spiegel reported, citing sources, that Poland demanded over 100,000 Euros ($110,000) for the maintenance of one tank as part of the initial assessment. By comparison, the cost of such work in Germany usually does not exceed 12,000 euros per tank, the report said.

On Monday, the head of the International Policy Bureau of the Polish president's office, Marcin Przydacz, said that it was Germany that tried to benefit financially from the service center setup.

Western countries have been supplying Ukraine with military aid since the start of the Russian military operation in Ukraine in February 2022. The support evolved from light artillery munitions and training in 2022 to heavier weapons, including tanks, later that year and in 2023. In recent months, Ukraine has been pushing to be supplied with fighter jets. The Kremlin has repeatedly warned against further arms deliveries to Kiev.

