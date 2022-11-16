UrduPoint.com

Poland Triggers Article 4 Of NATO Treaty To Convene Consultation With Allies - Hungary

Umer Jamshaid Published November 16, 2022 | 03:20 PM

Poland Triggers Article 4 of NATO Treaty to Convene Consultation With Allies - Hungary

BUDAPEST (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th November, 2022) Poland has triggered Article 4 of The North Atlantic Treaty to convene its NATO allies for consultations on possible threats to its sovereignty and territorial integrity after missiles, presumably fired from the Ukraine conflict zone, fell on its territory, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said on Wednesday.

"My counterpart, (Polish Foreign Minister) Zbigniew Rau, said that Poland initiated a meeting of the NATO Council under Article 4 of The North Atlantic Treaty. This clause of the alliance's main treaty states that if any member state feels a threat to its territorial integrity and sovereignty, it can initiate consultations with other member states within NATO," Szijjarto said in a video statement posted on social media.

Warsaw is still unsure to which country the missiles belonged, Szijjarto added.

"Just in case, our Polish colleagues are conducting a thorough investigation; this investigation is being carried out at the site of the missile fall.

And if this investigation has results that are worth disseminating, they will inform us," Szijjarto said.

On Tuesday, Polish media reported that two missiles fell on Polish territory on the border with Ukraine, killing two people. The Polish foreign ministry said that the missiles were Russian-made. Polish President Andrzej Duda noted that Warsaw did not have accurate information as to which country owned the missiles.

The Russian defense ministry said no strikes had been carried out on targets near the Ukrainian-Polish border and the debris on photos released on the internet looked nothing like Russian weapons. The ministry also said that the Polish media's emphasis on the fact that the missiles were Russian-made was a deliberate provocation aimed at escalating the situation.

Related Topics

NATO Internet Ukraine Russia Social Media Warsaw Alliance Poland SITE Border Media From

Recent Stories

Pakistan's talks with IMF expected to delay

Pakistan's talks with IMF expected to delay

29 minutes ago
 Dollar continues upward trajectory against rupee

Dollar continues upward trajectory against rupee

2 hours ago
 Int'l Day for Tolerance being observed today

Int'l Day for Tolerance being observed today

2 hours ago
 Journalist Arshad Sharif's killing: Mother says sh ..

Journalist Arshad Sharif's killing: Mother says she doesn't have faith in govt

4 hours ago
 Defense Minister says army chief's appointment to ..

Defense Minister says army chief's appointment to start on Friday

4 hours ago
 Lakki Marwat: Six police officials martyred in ter ..

Lakki Marwat: Six police officials martyred in terrorists' attack

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.