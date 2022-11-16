Poland Triggers Article 4 of NATO Treaty to Convene Consultation With Allies - Hungary

BUDAPEST (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th November, 2022) Poland has triggered Article 4 of The North Atlantic Treaty to convene its NATO allies for consultations on possible threats to its sovereignty and territorial integrity after missiles, presumably fired from the Ukraine conflict zone, fell on its territory, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said on Wednesday.

"My counterpart, (Polish Foreign Minister) Zbigniew Rau, said that Poland initiated a meeting of the NATO Council under Article 4 of The North Atlantic Treaty. This clause of the alliance's main treaty states that if any member state feels a threat to its territorial integrity and sovereignty, it can initiate consultations with other member states within NATO," Szijjarto said in a video statement posted on social media.

Warsaw is still unsure to which country the missiles belonged, Szijjarto added.

"Just in case, our Polish colleagues are conducting a thorough investigation; this investigation is being carried out at the site of the missile fall.

And if this investigation has results that are worth disseminating, they will inform us," Szijjarto said.

On Tuesday, Polish media reported that two missiles fell on Polish territory on the border with Ukraine, killing two people. The Polish foreign ministry said that the missiles were Russian-made. Polish President Andrzej Duda noted that Warsaw did not have accurate information as to which country owned the missiles.

The Russian defense ministry said no strikes had been carried out on targets near the Ukrainian-Polish border and the debris on photos released on the internet looked nothing like Russian weapons. The ministry also said that the Polish media's emphasis on the fact that the missiles were Russian-made was a deliberate provocation aimed at escalating the situation.