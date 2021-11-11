UrduPoint.com

Poland, Turkey To Counter Belarus' 'Hybrid Attack' With Use Of Migrants - Foreign Ministry

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 59 seconds ago Thu 11th November 2021 | 06:20 AM

Poland, Turkey to Counter Belarus' 'Hybrid Attack' With Use of Migrants - Foreign Ministry

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th November, 2021) Polish Foreign Minister Zbigniew Rau and his Turkish counterpart, Mevlut Cavusoglu, have held a phone conversation in which they agreed to counter what they described as a "hybrid attack" by Belarus with the use of migrants, the Polish Foreign Ministry said.

Some 2,000 migrants have been stranded at the Belarusian border with Poland since Monday. As part of measures to prevent them from crossing over, the Polish authorities have deployed security forces to the border, even more escalating the tensions.

"FM @MevlutCavusoglu has called FM @RauZbigniew to coordinate efforts to stop weaponisation of the migration. Poland and Turkey, @NATO allies, will work together to counter the use of illegal migrants by (Belarusian President Alexander) Lukashenko's regime as a hybrid attack against the neighbours," the Polish Foreign Ministry wrote on its Twitter page on late Wednesday.

In recent months, Poland, Latvia, and Lithuania have reported an increase in the number of people trying to cross the border from Belarus illegally, accusing Minsk of using migrants as a "hybrid weapon" and orchestrating a crisis to get back at Brussels for sanctions against Lukashenko. The Belarusian leader has rejected the accusations, saying his cash-strapped country can no longer afford tight border controls.

Related Topics

Attack Turkey Twitter Minsk Brussels Belarus Poland Lithuania Latvia Border From Weapon

Recent Stories

Minister-President of Belgium&#039;s Wallonia hail ..

Minister-President of Belgium&#039;s Wallonia hails UAE’s strategies to invest ..

4 hours ago
 UAE close to winning Jiu-Jitsu World Championship ..

UAE close to winning Jiu-Jitsu World Championship title for second consecutive y ..

5 hours ago
 Maktoum bin Mohammed meets with business leaders t ..

Maktoum bin Mohammed meets with business leaders to explore future opportunities ..

6 hours ago
 UAE condemns Houthi attempt to target Saudi Arabia ..

UAE condemns Houthi attempt to target Saudi Arabia&#039;s southern region with b ..

6 hours ago
 Mitchell, Neesham star as New Zealand down England ..

Mitchell, Neesham star as New Zealand down England to reach World Cup final

6 hours ago
 Mitchell stars as New Zealand down England to reac ..

Mitchell stars as New Zealand down England to reach T20 World Cup final

6 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.