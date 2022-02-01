UrduPoint.com

Poland, Ukraine Agree To Build Gas Pipeline To Increase Gas Supplies - Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) Published February 01, 2022 | 05:16 PM

Poland, Ukraine Agree to Build Gas Pipeline to Increase Gas Supplies - Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki

Poland and Ukraine have agreed to build a gas pipeline to increase the volume of gas supplied to Eastern Europe, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Tuesday

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st February, 2022) Poland and Ukraine have agreed to build a gas pipeline to increase the volume of gas supplied to Eastern Europe, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Tuesday.

"We talked about expanding carrying capacity from west to east, building a gas pipeline that could carry large volumes of gas in the near future," Morawiecki said following a meeting with his Ukrainian counterpart in Kiev.

The official also said that Poland is ready to transfer to Ukraine artillery ammunition, GROM air defense systems, as well as light mortars, reconnaissance drones and other defensive weapons.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Ukraine Europe Kiev Poland Gas From

Recent Stories

Secretary-General Receives Ambassador Extraordinar ..

Secretary-General Receives Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Gabon ..

4 minutes ago
 French Gov't Spokesman Says Putin-Macron Meeting P ..

French Gov't Spokesman Says Putin-Macron Meeting Possible in Near Future

9 minutes ago
 Police Operation Underway in Hamburg Due to Armed ..

Police Operation Underway in Hamburg Due to Armed Teenager in School

9 minutes ago
 Russian Troops Deployed Over 6000-Mile Afield to T ..

Russian Troops Deployed Over 6000-Mile Afield to Test Union State Combat Readine ..

11 minutes ago
 UK PM Johnson safe for now, but future in jeopardy ..

UK PM Johnson safe for now, but future in jeopardy over 'partygate'

11 minutes ago
 EU's Von Der Leyen Calls For Swift OK of Ukraine A ..

EU's Von Der Leyen Calls For Swift OK of Ukraine Aid Package For $675.9Mln Disbu ..

11 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>