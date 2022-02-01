Poland, Ukraine Agree to Build Gas Pipeline to Increase Gas Supplies - Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki

(@imziishan)

Poland and Ukraine have agreed to build a gas pipeline to increase the volume of gas supplied to Eastern Europe, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Tuesday

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st February, 2022) Poland and Ukraine have agreed to build a gas pipeline to increase the volume of gas supplied to Eastern Europe, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Tuesday.

"We talked about expanding carrying capacity from west to east, building a gas pipeline that could carry large volumes of gas in the near future," Morawiecki said following a meeting with his Ukrainian counterpart in Kiev.

The official also said that Poland is ready to transfer to Ukraine artillery ammunition, GROM air defense systems, as well as light mortars, reconnaissance drones and other defensive weapons.