Poland, Ukraine to Solve Grain Exports Problem in Few Days - Government

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 06, 2023 | 07:38 PM

Poland and Ukraine will solve the problem of grain exports in a few days, Piotr Mueller, the spokesperson of the Polish government, told journalists following the talks between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and the Polish leadership

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2023) Poland and Ukraine will solve the problem of grain exports in a few days, Piotr Mueller, the spokesperson of the Polish government, told journalists following the talks between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and the Polish leadership.

On Wednesday, the Ukrainian president arrived in Poland for his first official visit to the neighboring country. Prior to this, he has passed through the territory of the republic only in transit.

"Yesterday, issues considering the exports of grain from the territory of Ukraine were discussed. Literally in the nearest future, in a few days mechanisms will be developed in order to restrain the exports of grain that has been until this moment undermining the food market in our country," Mueller said.

One of the solutions will envisage the transit of Ukrainian grain through the Polish territory without unloading it in the country, he added.

Since early February 2023, several Polish farmer organizations, including conservative political AGROunia movement, protested against the increased imports of Ukrainian grain flooding the Polish market at lower prices and damaging local production, despite the government's previous assurances that the grain would be re-exported elsewhere. According to the official Polish data, around 2 million tonnes of grain have been imported there from Ukraine over the past year.

On March 30, former Polish Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Marek Sawicki said that Poland had no choice other than to block the imports from Ukraine completely.

