Poland Unlikely To Get Tanks From Germany To Substitute Ones Sent To Ukraine - Ministry

Faizan Hashmi Published October 19, 2022 | 09:34 PM

Warsaw and Berlin have failed to agree on the supply of German tanks to replace those that Poland has sent to Ukraine, Polish Deputy Defense Minister Marcin Ociepa said on Wednesday

After the start of Russia's special operation, Poland handed over several hundred T-72 tanks to Ukraine, while Germany, in turn, promised to supply Leopard tanks to Poland.

Negotiations on the supply of German tanks to Poland "have been suspended," Ociepa told Polish newspaper Gazeta.pl, adding that Germany's proposal, which was recently received by Warsaw, was unsatisfactory because it concerned only a small number of tanks, and it would be stretched over a considerable length of time.

The deputy minister clarified that Poland expected to receive at least 40 tanks from Germany.

"If we could not get tanks at the level of 40 units from the German side as compensation (for the supply of tanks to Ukraine), something is wrong," he said.

Earlier in the day, Polish media reported that under the so-called arms cooperation, South Korea will supply Poland with 288 K239 Chunmoo rocket artillery systems, 1,000 K2 tanks, 672 K9A1 self-propelled howitzers, and three squadrons of FA-50 fighters.

