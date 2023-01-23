Poland ups pressure to send German-made tanks to Ukraine

Poland said Monday it would seek Berlin's permission to send German-made Leopard tanks to Ukraine, but was prepared to do so without approval as Kyiv presses its allies for heavy weaponry

Warsaw, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2023 ) :Poland said Monday it would seek Berlin's permission to send German-made Leopard tanks to Ukraine, but was prepared to do so without approval as Kyiv presses its allies for heavy weaponry.

After days of mounting pressure and stalling, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock on Sunday said that Germany would not stand in the way if Warsaw asked to send Leopard tanks that Ukraine has demanded.

"We will seek this approval," Poland's Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki told reporters Monday.

"Even if we didn't get such an approval in the end, we will give our tanks to Ukraine anyway -- within a small coalition of countries, even if Germany isn't in that coalition", Morawiecki said.

Ukraine has blasted the "global indecision" of its allies in supplying the tanks which it said was "killing more of our people".

Poland already announced earlier this month that it was ready to deliver 14 Leopard tanks to Kyiv but was waiting for a clear statement from Berlin authorising the transfer.

Berlin has insisted on the need for all allies to work together.