UrduPoint.com

Poland Ups Pressure To Send German-made Tanks To Ukraine

Umer Jamshaid Published January 23, 2023 | 07:16 PM

Poland ups pressure to send German-made tanks to Ukraine

Poland said Monday it would seek Berlin's permission to send German-made Leopard tanks to Ukraine, but was prepared to do so without approval as Kyiv presses its allies for heavy weaponry

Warsaw, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2023 ) :Poland said Monday it would seek Berlin's permission to send German-made Leopard tanks to Ukraine, but was prepared to do so without approval as Kyiv presses its allies for heavy weaponry.

After days of mounting pressure and stalling, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock on Sunday said that Germany would not stand in the way if Warsaw asked to send Leopard tanks that Ukraine has demanded.

"We will seek this approval," Poland's Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki told reporters Monday.

"Even if we didn't get such an approval in the end, we will give our tanks to Ukraine anyway -- within a small coalition of countries, even if Germany isn't in that coalition", Morawiecki said.

Ukraine has blasted the "global indecision" of its allies in supplying the tanks which it said was "killing more of our people".

Poland already announced earlier this month that it was ready to deliver 14 Leopard tanks to Kyiv but was waiting for a clear statement from Berlin authorising the transfer.

Berlin has insisted on the need for all allies to work together.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Ukraine German Germany Berlin Warsaw Poland Sunday All From

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi to welcome world’s best riders for 10t ..

Abu Dhabi to welcome world’s best riders for 10th FBMA International Show Jump ..

2 minutes ago
 Poland's Sikorski Claims Warsaw Eyed Dividing Ukra ..

Poland's Sikorski Claims Warsaw Eyed Dividing Ukraine After Russia Began Special ..

38 seconds ago
 Over 45% of Americans Say Country in Recession - P ..

Over 45% of Americans Say Country in Recession - Poll

39 seconds ago
 ANP's President lays foundation stone of Bacha Kha ..

ANP's President lays foundation stone of Bacha Khan Trust Complex

41 seconds ago
 KP Health care commission sealed 345 health center ..

KP Health care commission sealed 345 health centers in province

3 minutes ago
 PSO sends huge quantity of petrol & diesel to Mans ..

PSO sends huge quantity of petrol & diesel to Mansehra district

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.