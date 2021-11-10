UrduPoint.com

Poland Urges EU To Impose Sanctions On Airlines Bringing Migrants To Belarus - Morawiecki

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 45 seconds ago Wed 10th November 2021 | 01:00 AM

Poland Urges EU to Impose Sanctions on Airlines Bringing Migrants to Belarus - Morawiecki

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th November, 2021) Poland is urging EU colleagues to impose sanctions on airlines that bring migrants from the middle East to Belarus, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said in response to parliamentary questions on Tuesday.

"Ministers Rau and Kaminski (Foreign Minister Zbigniew Rau and Interior Minister Mariusz Kaminski) are discussing with their EU counterparts the issue of taking a decisive action related to airlines that are used to transport people from the Middle East," Morawiecki said.

He added that he had discussed this issue with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President Charles Michel.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Interior Minister Belarus Poland Middle East From

Recent Stories

EDGE Group to showcase latest advanced solutions a ..

EDGE Group to showcase latest advanced solutions at Dubai Airshow

16 minutes ago
 Rashid bin Humaid receives President of Oman Footb ..

Rashid bin Humaid receives President of Oman Football Association

31 minutes ago
 Sixteen Local UN Staff Detained In Ethiopia, 6 Rel ..

Sixteen Local UN Staff Detained In Ethiopia, 6 Released - Spokesman

42 minutes ago
 Pakistan Boulevard in Izmir, Turkey inaugurated

Pakistan Boulevard in Izmir, Turkey inaugurated

42 minutes ago
 Malala Yousafzai ties the knot in Birmingham

Malala Yousafzai ties the knot in Birmingham

42 minutes ago
 Minister expresses concern over increased populati ..

Minister expresses concern over increased population growth in AJK

12 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.