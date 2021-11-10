Poland Urges EU to Impose Sanctions on Airlines Bringing Migrants to Belarus - Morawiecki

(@FahadShabbir)

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th November, 2021) Poland is urging EU colleagues to impose sanctions on airlines that bring migrants from the middle East to Belarus, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said in response to parliamentary questions on Tuesday.

"Ministers Rau and Kaminski (Foreign Minister Zbigniew Rau and Interior Minister Mariusz Kaminski) are discussing with their EU counterparts the issue of taking a decisive action related to airlines that are used to transport people from the Middle East," Morawiecki said.

He added that he had discussed this issue with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President Charles Michel.