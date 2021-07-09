UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Poland Urges EU To Pay More Attention To Cybersecurity

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 09th July 2021 | 07:10 PM

Poland Urges EU to Pay More Attention to Cybersecurity

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th July, 2021) Prime Minister of Poland Mateusz Morawiecki on Friday urged the European Union to pay more attention to protection from cyberattacks, at the Visegrad Group and Slovenia summit in Ljubljana.

The Visegrad Group includes central European nations: Hungary, Poland, the Czech Republic, and Slovakia.

"We, Europe, should pay more attention to protection from cyberattacks.

I think it is one of priorities for the near future," Morawiecki said, cited by a Polish TV-channel.

Earlier in the month, the Polish government stated that some members of parliament had been targeted by hackers from the Ghostwriter group, with alleged ties to Russia. Prior to that, Chief of the Chancellery Michal Dworczyk said his e-mail and social media had been hacked, which was later described as internal leakage.

Russia denies any involvement in malign cyberactivity.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Russia Europe Parliament Social Media European Union Ljubljana Poland Czech Republic Slovakia Slovenia Hungary From Government

Recent Stories

Worry No More! OPPO’s Impressive Service Has You ..

28 minutes ago

The region is very complex at the moment, best dip ..

1 hour ago

Turkmen-Moroccan political consultations on the le ..

1 hour ago

Ambassador of Turkmenistan presented his credentia ..

1 hour ago

The development of cooperation of Turkmenistan and ..

1 hour ago

A day wearing the new HUAWEI FreeBuds 4i earphones

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.