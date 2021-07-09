Poland Urges EU to Pay More Attention to Cybersecurity

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th July, 2021) Prime Minister of Poland Mateusz Morawiecki on Friday urged the European Union to pay more attention to protection from cyberattacks, at the Visegrad Group and Slovenia summit in Ljubljana.

The Visegrad Group includes central European nations: Hungary, Poland, the Czech Republic, and Slovakia.

"We, Europe, should pay more attention to protection from cyberattacks.

I think it is one of priorities for the near future," Morawiecki said, cited by a Polish TV-channel.

Earlier in the month, the Polish government stated that some members of parliament had been targeted by hackers from the Ghostwriter group, with alleged ties to Russia. Prior to that, Chief of the Chancellery Michal Dworczyk said his e-mail and social media had been hacked, which was later described as internal leakage.

Russia denies any involvement in malign cyberactivity.