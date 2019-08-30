(@imziishan)

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th August, 2019) Poland and the United States and will sign a new pact on military cooperation when US President Donald Trump comes to the country, the Polish defense minister said on Friday.

Trump's trip to the eastern European country was scheduled for this weekend but was called off as the US East Coast braces itself for Hurricane Dorian's landfall in the coming days.

"A continuity declaration reaffirming previous commitments, signed into effect by the presidents, has been postponed until the president's visit," Mariusz Blaszczak said.

The minister, who spoke to reporters standing side by side with US National Security Adviser John Bolton, said the US-Polish relationship was at its historic high.

The two NATO allies are in talks on bringing in extra US troops, who will be deployed at seven locations throughout Poland, Blaszczak added.

"Six locations have been agreed on. We are discussing the seventh spot," he told reporters.

The US military presence in Poland will be boosted by 1,000 troops to 4,500 under the new pact. Poland will also host US Air Force's MQ-9 Reaper spy drones. The Polish government will foot the bill for hosting the troops and all the military hardware.