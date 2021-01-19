UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Poland Vaccinates Over 500,000 Citizens - Health Ministry

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 45 seconds ago Tue 19th January 2021 | 06:40 PM

Poland Vaccinates Over 500,000 Citizens - Health Ministry

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th January, 2021) Poland has already vaccinated 500,600 citizens, the spokesman for Poland's health ministry, Wojciech Andrusevich, said on Tuesday.

"500.6 thousand people have been vaccinated," Andrusevich said, as quoted by the Polish Press Agency.

According to the ministry, 25,000 Polish citizens have been inoculated over the past 24 hours, and Poland has 550,000 more doses of the COVID-19 vaccine in stock.

Poland kicked off its vaccination campaign in late December, prioritizing medical staff, the elderly, law enforcement officers, and other groups at high risk. The country has received about 1.3 million doses of the vaccines developed by the Pfizer and Moderna pharmaceutical companies. According to the head of the prime minister's office, Michal Dworczyk, Poland's government plans to vaccinate all citizens by the end of 2021.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Poland December All Government Million

Recent Stories

Mansour bin Zayed chairs EIA&#039;s board meeting

11 minutes ago

Al Maryah Island launches ACTIVE; a world-class sp ..

11 minutes ago

Oman&#039;s COVID-19 cases reach 132,146

26 minutes ago

93,846 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

41 minutes ago

Ayaz Tasawar fined 30 per cent match-fee for showi ..

54 minutes ago

SEC exempts Ruwad projects from half of government ..

56 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.