Poland Vaccinates Over 500,000 Citizens - Health Ministry

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th January, 2021) Poland has already vaccinated 500,600 citizens, the spokesman for Poland's health ministry, Wojciech Andrusevich, said on Tuesday.

"500.6 thousand people have been vaccinated," Andrusevich said, as quoted by the Polish Press Agency.

According to the ministry, 25,000 Polish citizens have been inoculated over the past 24 hours, and Poland has 550,000 more doses of the COVID-19 vaccine in stock.

Poland kicked off its vaccination campaign in late December, prioritizing medical staff, the elderly, law enforcement officers, and other groups at high risk. The country has received about 1.3 million doses of the vaccines developed by the Pfizer and Moderna pharmaceutical companies. According to the head of the prime minister's office, Michal Dworczyk, Poland's government plans to vaccinate all citizens by the end of 2021.