Poland Very Likely to Become Maintenance Hub for US, Allied Tanks in Europe - Envoy

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th June, 2023) Poland will likely become a maintenance hub for US Abrams and other allied tanks deployed throughout Europe, Polish Ambassador to NATO Tomasz Szatkowski said on Wednesday.

"Poland is very likely to become the maintenance hub for all the Abrams tanks, the US tanks, or other allied tanks in the entire Europe," Szatkowski said during a virtual discussion hosted by Defense One.

Germany and Poland in the coming days are expected to finalize a deal to set up a hub to repair German-made Leopard tanks used on the battlefield in Ukraine, according to German Ambassador in Warsaw Thomas Bagger.

The repair hub for the Leopard tanks will reportedly be located in Gliwice, Poland.

Poland is acquiring 250 upgraded M1A2 Abrams tanks that are expected to be delivered between 2025 and 2026. Moreover, Warsaw purchased 116 M1A1 Abrams tanks that are expected to begin arriving in Poland starting this year.

The United States is also providing Ukraine 31 Abrams tanks, which are expected to be delivered in the fall.