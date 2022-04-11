UrduPoint.com

Poland Victimizes Asylum Seekers Entering Via Belarus While Welcoming Ukrainians - NGO

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th April, 2022) Poland is violating the rights of asylum seekers who have entered the country by crossing the Belarusian border, in a sharp and hypocritical contrast to the treatment offered to Ukrainian refugees, a human rights organization said in a report on Monday.

"Asylum-seekers who crossed the Belarus border into Poland, including many forced to do so by Belarusian Border Guards, are now detained in filthy, overcrowded detention centres where guards subject them to abusive treatment and deny them contact with the outside world," Jelena Sesar, Amnesty International regional researcher, said.

The watchdog said the country's violent treatment is in complete contrast to "the warm welcome Poland is offering to displaced people arriving from Ukraine."

"The behaviour of the Polish authorities smacks of racism and hypocrisy. Poland must urgently extend its admirable compassion for those entering the country from Ukraine to all those crossing its borders to seek safety," Sesar added.

Last week, US ambassador to Warsaw Mark Brzezinski said that some 4.4 million people, or 10% of Poland's total population, are now recent arrivals from Ukraine.

In 2021, the Polish authorities arbitrarily detained about 2,000 asylum seekers who had entered the country from Belarus, subjecting many of them to violent and disrespectful treatment, which included strip searches in unsanitary and overcrowded premises, according to the report.

The NGO added that the detainees also experienced forcible sedation, as well as the application of taser guns. At the moment, a growing number of refugees, attempting to cross the Polish border from the Belarusian territory, are facing border guards' resistance and barbed-wire fences.

