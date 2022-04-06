Poland considers the European Union's newly proposed package of sanctions against Russia not enough and believes that Russian fossil fuels should be embargoed completely, Polish Deputy Foreign Minister Pawel Jablonski said on Wednesday

On Tuesday, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said the bloc has drafted the fifth set of measures against Moscow that includes a 4 billion Euros ($4.3 billion) cap on Russian coal imports per year, an entry ban on Russian and Belarusian road transport operators, a ban on Russian vessels from entering EU ports, and a complete ban on business with four key Russian banks, including the second-largest, VTB.

"Another package was put forward, which was, in any case, somewhat better than the one discussed two days ago, because back then it seemed that the sanctions will be softened not strengthened.

In our opinion, this boost is not enough," Jablonski told Polish broadcaster Republika.

Jablonski said Warsaw would like to see a "complete embargo on all hydrocarbon exports" from Russia as well as comprehensive confiscation of Russian assets belonging to the government and "oligarchs."

French government spokesman Gabriel Attal said on Wednesday that the issue of banning coal and oil from Russia will be discussed in Brussels later in the day.

On February 24, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian forces. In response, the EU rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Moscow, which includes airspace closures and restrictive measures targeting numerous Russian officials and entities, media and financial institutions.