UrduPoint.com

Poland Views EU's Latest Anti-Russian Sanctions As Inadequate - Deputy Foreign Minister

Faizan Hashmi Published April 06, 2022 | 06:07 PM

Poland Views EU's Latest Anti-Russian Sanctions as Inadequate - Deputy Foreign Minister

Poland considers the European Union's newly proposed package of sanctions against Russia not enough and believes that Russian fossil fuels should be embargoed completely, Polish Deputy Foreign Minister Pawel Jablonski said on Wednesday

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2022) Poland considers the European Union's newly proposed package of sanctions against Russia not enough and believes that Russian fossil fuels should be embargoed completely, Polish Deputy Foreign Minister Pawel Jablonski said on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said the bloc has drafted the fifth set of measures against Moscow that includes a 4 billion Euros ($4.3 billion) cap on Russian coal imports per year, an entry ban on Russian and Belarusian road transport operators, a ban on Russian vessels from entering EU ports, and a complete ban on business with four key Russian banks, including the second-largest, VTB.

"Another package was put forward, which was, in any case, somewhat better than the one discussed two days ago, because back then it seemed that the sanctions will be softened not strengthened.

In our opinion, this boost is not enough," Jablonski told Polish broadcaster Republika.

Jablonski said Warsaw would like to see a "complete embargo on all hydrocarbon exports" from Russia as well as comprehensive confiscation of Russian assets belonging to the government and "oligarchs."

French government spokesman Gabriel Attal said on Wednesday that the issue of banning coal and oil from Russia will be discussed in Brussels later in the day.

On February 24, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian forces. In response, the EU rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Moscow, which includes airspace closures and restrictive measures targeting numerous Russian officials and entities, media and financial institutions.

Related Topics

Exports Business Ukraine Moscow Russia European Union Oil Road Brussels Warsaw Luhansk Donetsk Poland February Media All From Government Billion

Recent Stories

Good times: Luxury watchmakers face soaring demand ..

Good times: Luxury watchmakers face soaring demand

1 second ago
 If Russia Demands Gas Be Paid for in Rubles, Hunga ..

If Russia Demands Gas Be Paid for in Rubles, Hungary Will Pay in Rubles - Orban

2 seconds ago
 UNGA to Vote Thursday on US Push to Suspend Russia ..

UNGA to Vote Thursday on US Push to Suspend Russia From Human Rights Council - O ..

4 seconds ago
 Orban Says Invited Putin to Hold Peace Talks With ..

Orban Says Invited Putin to Hold Peace Talks With Ukraine in Hungary - Reports

5 seconds ago
 'Panahgahs' give festive look at 'Sehar', 'Iftar' ..

'Panahgahs' give festive look at 'Sehar', 'Iftar' times

10 seconds ago
 Federal government's Ramzan relief package success ..

Federal government's Ramzan relief package successfully launched

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.