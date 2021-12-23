UrduPoint.com

Poland Violates Human Rights Dealing With Migrants On Belarus Border - Russian Diplomat

Poland's actions in the situation with migrants on the border with Belarus constitute a direct violation of the provisions of treaties in the field of human rights protection, Commissioner for Human Rights at the Russian foreign ministry Grigory Lukyantsev told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd December, 2021) Poland's actions in the situation with migrants on the border with Belarus constitute a direct violation of the provisions of treaties in the field of human rights protection, Commissioner for Human Rights at the Russian foreign ministry Grigory Lukyantsev told Sputnik.

In the period from August 20 to December 3, 2021, the European Court of Human Rights considered a total of 47 applications for interim measures on the situation on the Polish-Belarusian border, filed by 198 applicants � 44 requests were filed against Poland, the rest against Latvia and Lithuania.

"What we see from the photographs, from what comes to the information space, these are scenes, including cruelty and deprivation, and the use of special means by law enforcement agencies and the armed forces of Poland against migrants. This, of course, evokes very clear associations. And judging by these photos, we can say that there is indeed a violation of the provisions of international treaties in the field of human rights protection on the part of Poland," Lukyantsev said.

