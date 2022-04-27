Poland Wants EU Commission to Lead Way in Decoupling EU Economy From Russia - Minister

Poland will propose that the European Commission step up to lead the European Union's drive for ending economic dependence on Russia, Climate Minister Anna Moskwa said on Wednesday

"Let the European Commission set goals, outline plans, name percentage points, set quotas, raise funds and distribute them for derussification... We will make this motion," she said in the Polish parliament.

The share of Russian gas in EU member states' imports varies from country to country, Moskwa admitted.

She argued that the crisis in ties with Russia would put European solidarity to test.

"I know we have different starting points, but let us mobilize and show solidarity with each other. Let' us make the European Commission a guardian of derussification," she added.

Russia halted gas supplies to Poland on Wednesday after it refused to pay for them in rubles. Poland imports less than 50% of natural gas from Russia, while some EU countries rely on Russia for up to 100% of their gas consumption.